The Dallas Stars lost to the New York Islanders 3-2 on Tuesday after a wild third period. Stars forward Mikko Rantanen was thrown out of the game for boarding Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov with 30 seconds left. After goalie interference waved off a game-tying goal, both teams reacted to the big hit that injured the defenseman. Now, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News, Mikko Rantanen is not facing a suspension.

“No further discipline is expected from the NHL for Mikko Rantanen’s boarding penalty against Alexander Romanov last night, according to a person familiar with the league’s decision making,” Assimakopulos reported.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman confirmed the report. “Per [Assimakopulos], no supplemental discipline expected for Rantanen. Contact with Mayfield before collision was a factor in the outcome. Islanders obviously very unhappy. Outlook for Romanov unclear, but he had shoulder surgery there a couple of years ago, so, unfortunately, there is concern.”

Article Continues Below

After the game, Stars coach Glen Gulutzen defended Rantanen, citing a push from Scott Mayfield that started the domino collision. The Islanders did not see it that way, with Patrick Roy calling the hit “disrespectful.” There is no injury update on Romanov yet, but Friedman says that there is concern.

The Islanders continue their road trip against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and could be without Romanov. If he cannot go, Adam Boqvist is on the trip and likely to suit up. But long-term, minor league options, Isaiah George and Marshall Warren, could be called up.

The Stars head to Vancouver to take on the Canucks on Thursday and will have their superstar winger with them. They lost a five-game winning streak when they lost to the Islanders, so getting back on the winning side will be the goal for that game. With Rantanen available and a blistering-hot Jason Robertson, they should be able to put this game behind them.