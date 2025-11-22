Former New Mexico State University athletic director Mario Moccia is filing a wrongful termination complaint against the school's Bord of Regents, per Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports. He was fired in January following a change in leadership, with the reason stated being the sexualized hazing incidents that occurred during the 2022-23 men's basketball season. Moccia is seeking the more than $1.4 million that was remaining on his contract, as well as legal fees.

Three players were charged in the aforementioned scandal — Doctor Bradley and Kim Aiken Jr. agreed to plea deals and Deshawndre Washington is due to stand trial — and head coach Greg Heiar was dismissed from the program. New Mexico State wanted to eradicate all links to this scandal and believed that Moccia could have done more to prevent the awful hazing that was allegedly perpetrated.

He reported the case to the Office of Institutional Equity (OIE), but firm action was not taken until a player filed a report with the police. Moccia contends that he did everything by the book and claims he was ousted from his position because of “unlawful and politically motivated” reasons, via KTSM.com's Kelly Horyczun.

Mario Moccia signed a five-year contract extension that included a $72,000 raise in April of 2023. The new deal was the final act of former chancellor Dan Arvizu, who stepped down from his role on the same day — instead of a few months later as was planned. Valerio Ferme ended Moccia's decade-plus reign as AD shortly after being appointed university president.

Moccia played a key role in the Aggies' success in men's hoops, overseeing five NCAA Tournament appearances and the program's first March Madness win in almost 30 years. However, his tenure at Las Cruces will always be linked to a dark time in the school's history. He believes he acted accordingly after learning of the sexualized hazing, while New Mexico State thinks otherwise. It remains to be seen how this dispute will be resolved.