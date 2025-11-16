The Dallas Stars will not have blue liner Thomas Harley for some time due to an injury. Just recently signed to an eight-year contract with the Stars, Harley will not be able to help his team on the ice for now, as he now puts his focus on getting back to top form.

“Stars defenseman Thomas Harley is week-to-week with a lower-body injury,” Dallas shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, just before the team's showdown against the Philadelphia Flyers at home at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The 24-year-old Harley saw action in last Thursday's Stars game against the Montreal Canadiens on the road, logging over 21 minutes on the ice and even recording an assist to snap a five-game point-less streak and help Dallas score a 7-0 victory.

Perhaps Harley suffered an injury during the win over the Canadiens. In any case, the week-to-week nature of his injury is at least a bit concerning for the Stars. It also puts question to his chances to make Team Canada's roster for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Harley also now joins the likes of injured Dallas players Matt Duchene, Jamie Benn, Adam Erne and Nils Lundkvist on the shelf, as the Stars try to keep their heads above water and try to navigate the season successfully amid the hurt bodies on the side.

So far in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, Harley, who was a first-round pick (eighth overall) by the Stars at the 2019 NHL Draft, has a goal and nine points through 18 games.

Dallas started Saturday with an 11-4-3 record for 25 points, good for second in the Central Division in the Western Conference.