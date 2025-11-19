The Dallas Stars lost to the New York Islanders 3-2 on Tuesday, falling to 12-5-3 on the season. It was a wild third period that saw 35 penalty minutes, three goals, and a game-tying goal waved off. Stars forward Mikko Rantanen was ejected from the game for boarding Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov with 30 seconds left. Dallas coach Glen Gulutzen deflected the blame from Rantanen after the game.

Glen Gulutzan of the @DallasStars offered his taken on the Mikko Rantanen hit that earned him an ejection and the scorn of Patrick Roy. pic.twitter.com/x4scxRCcMY — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“If you watch the play, I think [Islanders defenseman Scott] Mayfield holds up [Rantanen] and actually clips skates. So Rants is going off-balance going in there, too. If you've played the game and you're off-balance, you usually put your hands out. I've seen Rants play enough in the last 10 years. It's just one of those hockey plays that happened. I'm hoping Romanov is okay. It's a dangerous play for everyone.”

Mikko Rantanen should be suspended into oblivion for this dirty and careless hit form behind on Romanov. He won’t tho bc the #NHL has no guts when suspending “star” players. #Isles pic.twitter.com/v0MttJeHK7 — Daniel Benjamin Martin (@BabyBiird) November 19, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Stars then scored a goal on the penalty kill after this hit, but it was waved off for goaltender interference. It was a wild third period, and Dallas nearly sent it to overtime.

The Islanders did not see the hit the same way as Gulutzen. Cameras caught New York's coach, Patrick Roy, screaming toward Rantanen immediately after the hit. Then, after the game, he called the hit “disrespectful.” Roy told Rantaenen that he would “not finish” the team's rematch in March as he screamed over the glass.

The Islanders have been healthy so far this year, with only Maxim Shabanov missing significant time with injury so far. Now, they await news on Romanov as they head to Detroit to finish their road trip on Thursday. If the defenseman cannot go, Adam Boqvist will likely draw in.

The Stars await suspension news on Rantanen, as the process should begin on Wednesday. They hit the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and could use their superstar for that matchup.