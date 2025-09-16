One of the handful of acquisitions that the Edmonton Oilers made at the 2025 NHL trade deadline was defenseman Jake Walman, who had previously spent the entire season with the San Jose Sharks following a surprising trade from the Detroit Red Wings.

Walman arrived in Edmonton having already scored six goals with 26 assists with the Sharks to lead them in scoring from a defenseman, and went on to add another goal and seven assists during the regular season, while contributing another two goals with eight assists during the Oilers' unsuccessful run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Walman has only one season left on the contract that he signed with the Red Wings in 2023, and according to Sportsnet Oilers Insider Mark Spector, the process of getting a new deal hammered out has already begun between the Oilers and Walman's agent.

“Jake Walman’s agent, Wade Arnott, was in EDM yesterday to speak with the Oilers on an extension,” Spector wrote on social media. “We suspect that no contract gets done before the McDavid extension is announced. But things can change.”

Walman has skated in 267 career NHL games and has scored 32 goals with 59 assists, along with two goals and eight assists in 23 total playoff games.

The Oilers remain committed to re-signing Connor McDavid

There is no denying that Connor McDavid, who was the first overall selection of the Oilers in the 2015 Draft, is the most talented player in the National Hockey League today. He's also in preparation to play in the final season of his current contract, which he signed in 2017.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman has indicated that he remains committed to an extension for McDavid, but also noted that it's not a sprint toward the finish line of putting ink to paper at this point.

“I think we can just support him in that process. I have no reason to doubt anything he said (last week). I take him to his word that he’s focused on winning the Cup in Edmonton. And we feel the same way. It’s just really trying to maintain patience,” he said, according to The Athletic.

McDavid and the Oilers will open the pre-season against the Calgary Flames on September 21.