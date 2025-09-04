The future of Connor McDavid with the Edmonton Oilers remains without a concrete answer, even after general manager Stan Bowman addressed the topic. During Canada’s Olympic camp last week, McDavid emphasized that his top priority is winning the Stanley Cup in Edmonton, though he also noted that he has not yet decided when formal extension talks will begin.

The 27-year-old forward reiterated that his “full intention” is to achieve that goal with the Oilers but admitted he is still working through his own process before opening negotiations. That timeline remains uncertain, leaving the hockey world waiting for clarity on when official Connor McDavid contract extension talks might begin.

Bowman spoke about the matter this week and explained that McDavid has earned the right to set the pace of conversations. He stressed that the organization fully respects his timeline and trusts his commitment to the ultimate goal of winning a championship.

“I think we can just support him in that process. I have no reason to doubt anything he said (last week). I take him to his word that he’s focused on winning the Cup in Edmonton. And we feel the same way. It’s just really trying to maintain patience,” he said, according to The Athletic.

He also clarified that recent discussions with McDavid and his representatives have been focused more on the Oilers’ path back to contention than on contract numbers. Conversations have revolved around how to overcome recent setbacks and take the next step after two deep playoff runs that still ended without lifting the Cup.

Even within the organization, there is no certainty about when McDavid will give the green light for formal negotiations. Bowman acknowledged that the decision lies entirely with the captain and could happen at any time: before camp, midseason, or even after the year concludes. Until then, the front office will continue working while waiting for McDavid to be ready.

“He’s going through his own process, and when he’s ready, he’s ready. That’s understandable.” Bowman said.

Stan Bowman not rushing Connor McDavid talks: 'When he's ready, he's ready'

In the meantime, Bowman pointed to Oilers roster changes as reasons for optimism heading into the new season. Veterans such as Corey Perry, Evander Kane, Jeff Skinner, and Viktor Arvidsson departed, while newcomers Andrew Mangiapane and Trent Frederic lead a reshaped lineup. Young players like Matt Savoie and Ike Howard are also expected to compete for roles, giving the team a fresh look for the 2025–26 campaign.

With McDavid’s contract timeline still undefined, both player and organization remain aligned on the bigger picture: chasing a championship. Bowman underscored that patience and trust are guiding principles in this process, while McDavid has made it clear that his ultimate goal is winning in Edmonton.