The Los Angeles Rams are having a special season, and so is their head coach Sean McVay. McVay and his family welcomed a new addition, just days before his L.A. squad goes up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

McVay and his wife Veronika welcomed a second baby boy, per ESPN. The Rams head coach admitted it has been a whirlwind of a week.

“What a crazy week to be playing on a Thursday!” McVay said.

The Rams also made a humorous note about the birth on their X account.

“LA Rams Transactions: • Delivered Christian Alexander McVay,” the franchise said in a social media post.

Los Angeles is in contention to hold the no. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs this season. The Rams are 11-3 on the campaign, and tied for first in the NFC West with Seattle.

The Rams have back-to-back wins over the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles needed a strong second-half surge to defeat the Lions in their last game.

Rams hope to lock up the top seed in the NFC Playoffs

Los Angeles has to defeat Seattle to keep their hopes alive to win the NFC West. The division has been very competitive this season, as three teams in the NFC West have at least 10 victories.

The Rams have gotten a lot of production this season from their veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Stafford charges into the Seahawks showdown with 3,722 passing yards this season. He has a whopping 37 touchdown passes, to just five interceptions.

Los Angeles faces a red-hot Seattle team. The Seahawks enter the Week 16 showdown with four wins in a row. Their last loss was actually against the Rams, in a November 16 game. In that contest, L.A. escaped with a 21-19 victory after forcing four interceptions from Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Rams and Seahawks take to the field Thursday night, with the winner in the driver's seat in the NFC West.