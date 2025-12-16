Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic set the record straight regarding comparisons to Houston Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun after a 128-125 overtime win on Monday. Jokic’s 39 points led the Nuggets to victory. He also finished with 15 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and two blocks as Nikola recorded another triple-double. Sengun led the Rockets with a triple-double (33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) of his own.

Still, Jokic, during his media availability, made it clear that he’d like for the Sengun comparisons to stop, he said, per Sports Illustrated’s Jared Koch.

“I think people need to stop comparing us.” Jokic said of Alperen Sengun after the Denver Nuggets’ overtime win vs. Houston. I think he’s an amazing player by himself. I don’t know what they’re trying to do.”

“I think he needs to be… recognized [for] who he is. He’s definitely a talented player. He’s really good in the pocket, he started shooting the mid-range a little bit more, and making it. And he’s still young, so I think he needs to be recognized as Alperen Sengun. Not like whoever people are comparing him to.”

Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun are both overseas bigs who can stretch the floor offensively, which is one of the biggest reasons they’re often compared to one another. However, Jokic wants Sengun to be recognized for his own merit and move far past the ‘Baby Joker’ nickname that Alperen received during his early years with the Rockets.

Why Alperen Sengun wants to move past ‘Baby Jokic'

Long before Nikola Jokic started his impressive streak of dominating performances for the Nuggets, Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun was ready to shed comparisons to the three-time MVP. Sengun made it clear after facing Jokic and the Nuggets in November, per Michael Shapiro.

“I don't care what people call me. I can't stop them from calling me anything. But I have my own game,” Sengun said. “Yeah, we have similar stuff with [Nikola] Jokic, he was [the player I looked up to] when I came to the league. Now I have my own thing, I have my own team. We're one of the best team in the league. So, you know? Whatever they want to call me, I'm fine with it, but I'm writing my own story.”

Alperen Sengun says he trying to disassociate himself from the 'Baby Jokic' nickname 🗣️ “[Nikola] Jokic, was [the player I looked up to] when I came to the league. Now I have my own thing, I have my own team… I'm writing my own story.” (via @mshap2)pic.twitter.com/oyA9GiSw6S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2025