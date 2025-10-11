The Edmonton Oilers have an embarrassment of riches with their top-end forwards, and their signing of Jack Roslovic adds another scoring element to their lineup. Depth scoring had been one of the Oilers' issues in recent playoff losses, and Stan Bowman is doing whatever he can to make sure that's no longer a problem. Needless to say, Roslovic is ready to start his Oilers' career alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“It's fun seeing those guys go to work,” Roslovic said Friday. “You kind of have two guys like that on every team that drive and lead the way. Obviously, these two are a little bit different caliber, but it'll be fun. Going back to opportunity, it's going to be great to see how these guys perform not just on the ice, but see them off the ice and in practice.”

After being on some contending teams over the years in the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, and Carolina Hurricanes, Roslovic wants to finally be on the team hoisting the Stanley Cup at the end of the season. Joining a team that has lost in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals is a good bet to get that opportunity.

“That's going to be the theme here, is opportunity: an opportunity to win, an opportunity to play with great players,” Roslovic said. “They (the Oilers) have been to the [Western] Conference Final the last two years, and obviously, they want to go all the way, and the fire is in me, too. I want to win. I know how hard it is, and it's a great opportunity.”

Roslovic won't start his Oilers tenure with McDavid or Draisaitl. In fact, he won't even be in the lineup when the Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. However, when Edmonton's offense goes stale in the top six like it has sometimes been known to do, expect Jack Roslovic to get a chance.