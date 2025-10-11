Recently, the New York Giants picked up one of the more surprising wins of the 2025 NFL season with a home demolition of the reigning Super Bowl champion and NFC East divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles. It was an electric performance from the New York offense, which put 34 points on the board, led by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo found the end zone on three separate occasions in this game, thoroughly outplaying last year's MVP candidate Saquon Barkley, and now, fans are wondering how he fell to the fourth round to begin with.

“We need to stop assuming just because you have a front office job you know ball. The fact that a guy like Cam Skattebo fell to the 4th round is unbelievable,” said Dave Portnoy, via Big Noon Kickoff on X, formerly Twitter.

In a vacuum, it's easy to see why a player with Skattebo's attributes would fall in the draft, considering his lack of speed relative to the NFL level, as well as the fact that his high-intensity running style will likely shorten the duration of his career.

However, he has certainly been a standout so far in his rookie season, and is a big part of the reason why the Giants fanbase feels like it has something to cheer about for the first time in a while.

A different Giants team

While Skattebo has been excellent, particularly in the Eagles game, the majority of the attention has centered around quarterback Jaxson Dart, who took over as the starter for Russell Wilson after Week 3.

Dart has been a bit of a mixed bag so far, playing OK in his first game against the Los Angeles Chargers, awful in his second game against the New Orleans Saints, and quite good on Thursday against the Eagles.

However, his youth and energy have quickly resonated with a Giants fanbase that is looking for anything to latch onto for the future.

The Giants will next take the field next Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos.