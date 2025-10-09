The Edmonton Oilers tried to sign Jack Roslovic in NHL Free Agency before the 2025-26 season began. Unfortunately, those efforts did not turn out as Edmonton had hoped. Roslovic lingered on the open market even after the season began on Tuesday. However, he is no longer a free agent.

Roslovic has signed a one-year contract with the Oilers, the team announced on Wednesday night. The news of this signing came at an interesting time, as well. Edmonton is currently playing the Calgary Flames in their season opener. Things are going well, too. Edmonton has a 3-2 lead over Calgary entering the third period.

Roslovic's long stint on the open market was quite surprising. The journeyman pivot is coming off one of his best offensive seasons. He scored 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games after signing a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes last summer. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he added another goal and three assists.

Article Continues Below

Despite the goal scoring, there were reasons to be a bit hesitant. And those hesitations certainly won out when it came to his market. Roslovic scored 22 goals last season, as previously mentioned. However, 17 of those goals came before the calendar flipped to 2025. In fact, he only scored more than a goal in a single month once following the New Year.

This is also the first time in a few seasons Roslovic turned in this sort of performance. His last 20+ goal season came back in 2021-22 with the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is also the closest he's come to 40 points since the 2022-23 season, when he reached 44 points.

The Oilers do not need Roslovic to be a star, though. He is expected to add some scoring depth down the lineup. If he can score 15-20 goals again, it would be a move well made for Edmonton. It will certainly be intriguing to see how he fits in with his new teammates when he makes his debut in due time.