The Florida Panthers have begun the 2025-26 season with two consecutive wins over the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers. On Saturday, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions will look to close their three-game homestand to open the year with a win over the Ottawa Senators.

However, that task has gotten just a bit harder due to injury. According to team beat reporter George Richards, via X formerly Twitter, defenseman Dmitry Kulikov may require surgery for an injury sustained in the win over Philadelphia.

“Paul Maurice said Dmitry Kulikov could need surgery – that will be decided perhaps as early as tonight,” reported Richards on Saturday morning.

Kulikov was injured on an attempt to hit Flyers forward Bobby Brink. However, he missed to an extent, catching part of Brink as well as the boards. Afterwards, he was holding his right arm, according to The Hockey News' David Dwork. Entering his third season with the Panthers, losing the veteran defenseman is a blow to the Florida blue line. How long will Kulikov be out, and how could it affect the Cats' 2025-26 season?

Panthers look to improve to 3-0 with win over Senators

Losing Kulikov does take some toughness and veteran savvy away from the Panthers blue line. After starting his career with Florida, the 34-year-old played for seven other teams before returning to Sunrise ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Since his return, Kulikov has helped the Panthers win two straight Stanley Cups. Maurice and his staff are hoping that he can avoid surgery, a decision which could be made as soon as Saturday.

However, if he does not, the Panthers do have some defensive depth. Furthermore, their top defenders, such as Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones, and Gustav Forsling, will still be on the ice versus the Senators on Saturday night. One of Florida's key strengths is its depth across the board.

It's a strength that Maurice utilizes very well. It's a next man up mentality, with Uvis Balinskis set to enter the lineup and play on the third pairing with Jeff Petry on Saturday night. Can the Panthers start 3-0 on their way to a potential Stanley Cup three peat?