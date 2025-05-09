Why did the Edmonton Oilers fall a game short in last year's Stanley Cup Final? The main reason was that Connor McDavid put the team on his back, but no one else followed suit. Leon Draisaitl was quiet for most of the last three rounds, which helped the Oilers' lack of depth shine through. In this year's playoffs, depth scoring hasn't been an issue for the Oilers, leading to six consecutive victories.

“Everybody talks about, since I've been here, the team heavily relies on Connor and Leon,” said winger Zach Hyman. “They’re special players, and they’re going to win us games. But if you want to win a Stanley Cup, you need everybody. You need everybody contributing.”

Draisaitl scored the overtime winner against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 off an assist from McDavid. However, they wouldn't have gotten that far if it weren't for their depth players. Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse, and Evander Kane had goals in the 5-4 victory.

“It shows the deepness of our team,” defenceman Jake Walman said. “Anybody can contribute at any point, and then you saw at the end our big dogs took over.”

Not many saw the Oilers steal two games in a challenging road environment in Vegas. They now return home to one of the best home-ice advantages in the league with a chance to take a firm grasp on the series. The scary thing for the Golden Knights is they haven't even seen McDavid and Draisaitl at their best yet.

Oilers' offense is buzzing

It's hard for any player to lead a team to 16 wins in the postseason, even if they are McDavid or Draisaitl. McDavid nearly did it last year, falling one win short, but that is far from the case this year. He is still the leading scorer with 14 points, but isn't alone at the top.

Drasaitl has 13, while Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are behind them with nine and eight, respectively. However, the performances of Podkolzin and Connor Brown, with six points each, and the new top-line winger Corey Perry, with five, are helping the team.

The Oilers scored 29 goals in their six consecutive victories. With Calvin Pickard taking control of the net, the offense needed to step up, and they have. The only question remains whether they can finish the job this season and get that elusive 16th victory.