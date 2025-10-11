The New York Liberty weren't able to complete their goal of repeating as back-to-back WNBA Champions after falling to the Phoenix Mercury in the playoffs. Nevertheless, their roster is filled with veteran leaders and they'll be contenders each season for years to come. Franchise star Sabrina Ionescu's impact reaches far beyond the basketball court as she's currently leading the league in signature sneaker models, releasing her latest Nike Sabrina 3 recently.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Outside of just basketball, Sabrina Ionescu is also a wizard on the sticks and a self-proclaimed gamer. Her games of choice have been the NBA 2K franchise along with Halo. Ionescu even partnered with Xbox to inspire young women to play sports and advocated for the WNBA to be included in recent NBA 2k installments, which she appeared on the cover in 2k24.

Throwing it back to her “gamer” roots, Ionescu will release a Nike Sabrina 3 colorway dedicated to the bright, flashing lights of classic videos games and her cover art for NBA 2k24. The pair also serves as a perfect match to the New York Liberty teal uniforms.

Nike Sabrina 3 “Gamer”

A glimpse at the Nike Sabrina 3 “Gamer” inspired by her NBA 2K24 cover, expected to drop this Holiday season 🎮 📸: (IG) zackuragikickz pic.twitter.com/cTEH7sCLKW — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 27, 2025

Article Continues Below

OFFICIAL LOOK: Nike Sabrina 3 “Gamer” 🎮 Inspired by @sabrina_i20’s NBA 2K24 cover. 🗓️ October 16th

📝 II3985-300

💵 $145 pic.twitter.com/IQ5Mp5rA1q — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) October 10, 2025



The Nike Sabrina 3 arrives in Green Shock/Vapor Green-Vivid Purple-Black for a vibrant, video-game inspired look. The entire upper, from the tongue to the flywire supports, is done in Green Shock with Vapor Green accents throughout. The shoes are based in a black Nike Zoom outsole to match the black sockliner and accent on the tongue.

The Nike Swooshes along the sides will feature the same pattern from the background of Ionescu's NBA 2K24 cover art. The Sabrina logo along the tongue will also feature a similar pattern and is finished off in a bright volt green to offset the purple inner lining of the tongue. All in all, this is another exciting colorway for Ionescu and the story behind it is even more impactful.

The Nike Sabrina 3 “Gamer” will be available October 16, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $145. The pair will release via Nike platforms and will be available in full family sizing with adjusted pricing, so be sure to pick your pair up on drop day.