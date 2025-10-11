The Cincinnati Bengals will look to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to stabilize their offense in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, but the matchup carries far more significance than a typical regular-season game. The 40-year-old Flacco is on the verge of achieving a rare milestone that could add another chapter to his remarkable career.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Flacco has a chance to do something that has only been done once before — beat the same team twice in the same year while playing for two different teams.

That feat has not been accomplished since 1962, when Jack Kemp defeated the New York Titans while playing for both the San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills. Six decades later, Flacco finds himself in a similar position after being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Bengals earlier this month.

Head coach Zac Taylor named Flacco the starter this week, citing his quick command of the offense and leadership presence in a locker room desperate for direction. His first challenge will come at Lambeau Field, where the Bengals enter as two-touchdown underdogs against a rested Packers team coming off of a Week 5 Bye.

Article Continues Below

Now, the veteran quarterback has another chance to make history, facing a familiar opponent in a new uniform under vastly different circumstances.

The Bengals offense, featuring Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, has struggled without Burrow, averaging just 12.3 points over the last three games. Flacco’s experience could help the passing game get back on track against an elite Packers defense anchored by Micah Parsons, Xavier McKinney, and Rashan Gary.

For Flacco, this game represents more than just a start — it’s a chance to make history. The former Super Bowl MVP has already earned Comeback Player of the Year honors and revived multiple teams late in seasons. A victory Sunday would cement his reputation as one of the most resilient quarterbacks of his era while giving the Bengals a much-needed spark in the AFC playoff race.