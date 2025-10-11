The Stanford Cardinal's struggles against the SMU Mustangs took a scary turn Saturday when junior cornerback Aaron Morris went down with an apparent neck injury in the first quarter at Gerald Ford Stadium. The Cardinal defender was stretchered off the field and taken away in an ambulance, adding serious concern to an already difficult afternoon for the struggling Cardinal.

RedditCFB posted on X about Morris's concerning situation: “Stanford CB Aaron Morris left the game against SMU with an apparent neck injury. An ambulance came on the field at Gerald Ford Stadium. Hope he's okay.”

Morris had recorded one tackle before exiting the contest. Stanford football was trailing 10-0 in the second quarter when the injury occurred with SMU dominating both sides of the ball. The timing couldn't be worse for a Cardinal defense already stretched thin by injuries and poor performance throughout the season.

Aaron Morris' remarkable journey and current season

The 5'11”, 195-pound defender from Lowell, Massachusetts, has an incredible backstory. Morris emigrated from Jamaica in 2018 without any knowledge of American football, having previously represented Jamaica's National Cricket Team as a middle schooler. He only picked up football four years ago at Phillips Exeter Academy, making his rise to Stanford's secondary all the more impressive.

This season has been challenging for Morris even before Saturday's injury. He entered the SMU matchup with only five total tackles and one pass deflection across Stanford's five games. He battled injuries throughout the 2025 season, which limited his impact after a promising sophomore campaign.

Last year was different. Morris recorded 32 tackles and four pass breakups in nine games, including five starts at cornerback. He posted a career-high seven tackles against Louisville and broke up two passes against Virginia Tech, showing real growth in his third year playing American football.

The injury compounds Stanford's defensive crisis. The Cardinal entered Saturday ranked 14th in the ACC, allowing 428.2 yards per game. Their secondary has been particularly vulnerable, surrendering 315 passing yards per contest while recording just one interception through five games. Losing Morris removes another experienced body from an already depleted defensive backfield.

Stanford (2-3, 1-1 ACC) has a brutal remaining schedule that includes road games at No. 2 Miami and North Carolina. If Morris misses more time, the team's defensive depth will be tested ever further.