The fallout from Sherrone Moore’s shocking dismissal as Michigan football head coach continues to widen, as new developments indicate university leadership is now scrutinizing the athletic department itself.

According to a recent report by CBS Sports college football insider Brandon Marcello, Michigan's Board of Regents authorized an expanded investigation into how the situation surrounding Moore was handled internally.

“CBS Sports source: Michigan board authorizes expanded probe into athletic department after Sherrone Moore firing,” Marcello posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Moore, 39, was fired “for cause” during a meeting with the athletic director, Warde Manuel, on Wednesday. The termination followed a university probe that uncovered evidence of an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” conduct that violated university policy and its “zero tolerance” standard.

What began as a coaching dismissal quickly escalated. Moore was detained by police on the same day he was terminated, and formally charged on Friday. He was released on a $25,000 cash surety bond, with a judge ordering continued mental health treatment, a GPS tether, travel restrictions within Michigan, and no contact with the alleged victim.

Moore’s rapid fall was shocking given his rise at one of the most storied programs of CFB. He joined Michigan’s staff in 2018 as tight ends coach during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, later becoming offensive coordinator.

Moore twice served as interim head coach in 2023 amid the recruiting violations tied to Harbaugh and the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. He led Michigan to wins over Penn State and Ohio State en route to a national championship.

After Harbaugh left for the NFL, Moore was named head coach and posted a 17-8 record over two seasons. His firing on Dec. 10, 2025, ahead of Michigan’s Citrus Bowl matchup with the Texas Longhorns, stunned the college football world.

With the Board of Regents now widening its scope, Michigan faces difficult questions not only about Moore’s conduct, but about oversight, accountability, and safeguards within its athletic department.

As the investigation unfolds, the Wolverines’ next steps, both administratively and on the football field, could shape the program’s direction for years to come.