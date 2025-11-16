Connor McDavid is widely regarded by nearly everyone with any kind of authority in the NHL as the most talented player in the sport. The Edmonton Oilers captain regularly hears his name called when scoring milestones are reached with regularity.

McDavid was at it again Saturday for the Oilers when he scored a power paly goal in the first period. It was the 90th power play goal of his career and it allowed him to move into sixth place on the team's list of man-advantage goal scorers. McDavid moved past Mark Messier with the marker.

The Oilers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes, but the hosts tied the score early in the second period and the score remained 2-2 through the conclusion of the second period.

McDavid is the NHL's second leading scorer behind Nathan MacKinnon through the first 19 games of the season. His power play goal was his 8th marker of the season and his third man-advantage goal. He also has a league-leading 20 assists.

McDavid has won the NHL's scoring title five times in his career. His most prolific season came in 2022-23 when he scored a career-high 64 goals and added 89 assists for a total of 153 points. He has exceeded the 100-point mark 8 times in his 11-year career.

McDavid looking for his first Stanley Cup

While McDavid is a brilliant skater who is capable of taking over any game with his speed, balance and explosiveness, he is not looking for individual honors at this point in his career. He wants to see his name engraved on the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers have gotten close in each of the last two seasons. Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup Finals before losing in both years to the Florida Panthers. The Oilers put on a remarkable show in 2024, losing the first three games of the series before rallying to tie the series with three consecutive wins of their own. However, they fell short in Game 7 as the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup.

McDavid and the Oilers lost last year's championship series to the Panthers in 6 games.