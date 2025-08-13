The 2025-26 NHL season is nearly upon us. 2025 NHL Free Agency is largely over and done with. And teams are preparing for the season ahead. However, there are always players on the market who many believe should have been signed a long time ago, yet remain unsigned. Former Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Roslovic is one example this year.

Roslovic has carved out a solid career to this point. He has spent nine seasons in the NHL with four different teams. His lone season with the Hurricanes came in 2024-25, and it was an effective one. Roslovic tied his career high in goals with 22 this past season. Only Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis scored more goals for Carolina this past season.

The Hurricanes have seemingly moved on, inking Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year contract. He is a direct replacement for Roslovic, who spent a lot of time in Rod Brind'Amour's top-six. However, a reunion may not be entirely dead as we draw closer to training camp.

Many teams report to training camp next month. Roslovic's performance last season should be enough to earn him an NHL contract for the upcoming campaign. With this in mind, here are two teams who could sign the 28-year-old forward before the 2025-26 season begins.

Bruins need to improve scoring depth

The Boston Bruins shocked the hockey world in 2024-25, but not in a good way. Many expected Boston to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again. Jeremy Swayman was the undisputed starter. Brad Marchand was still a top-level player. David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were established stars. It seemed as if this team had the firepower it needed to contend.

Unfortunately, this did not happen. The Bruins traded Marchand at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline as the bottom fell out. Boston missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it wasn't particularly close. This marked the first time this team missed the postseason since 2016. It was also Boston's first last-place division finish since 2007.

Article Continues Below

The Bruins have gone to work this summer adding some depth. Tanner Jeannot signed a five-year contract, while Viktor Arvidsson came over via trade. Sean Kuraly also returned to the team in NHL Free Agency. However, they could use some adding scoring touch, especially in the middle-six.

Jack Roslovic can chip in needed goals for the Bruins in 2025-26. He can oscillate between the second and third lines, giving new head coach Marco Sturm some options. He can also play center or wing. Boston could certainly use his presence on the ice for the season ahead.

Golden Knights have room to add Jack Roslovic

The Vegas Golden Knights signed Mitch Marner in what may be the biggest move of NHL Free Agency. Marner forms an impressive duo with Jack Eichel at the top of the Vegas lineup. Overall, this is a team ready to push for Stanley Cup contention out of the Western Conference.

However, they could stand to add some scoring depth. Victor Olofsson is also a free agent at this time after scoring 15 goals last season. Moreover, Vegas traded Nicolas Roy in the sign-and-trade to acquire Marner. This leaves a little uncertainty in the middle-six as far as goal production.

The Golden Knights did retain Reilly Smith and Brandon Saad. However, there is a bit of room to add another option to the mix. Roslovic should be inexpensive at this point, which helps a cash-strapped team such as the Golden Knights. It's an intriguing fit, to say the least.