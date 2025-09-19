Jack Roslovic is undoubtedly the best remaining free agent without a contract as National Hockey League training camps open this week. The former Carolina Hurricanes center managed 22 goals and 39 points in 81 regular-season games in Raleigh in 2024-25, but he hasn't been able to turn that into a deal with any of the 32 NHL franchises this summer.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun provided an update on the 28-year-old's status on Friday morning — and revealed that he turned down an offer from the defending Western Conference champions.

“Another strange case this summer was UFA forward Jack Roslovic, who wasn’t able to turn a 22-goal season with the Carolina Hurricanes into anything on the open market,” LeBrun reported. “I do believe there was an offer from the Edmonton Oilers at some point, but Roslovic turned it down.”

The hockey insider added: “He has since switched agents. He’s now with Justin Duberman. Roslovic made $2.8 million on a one-year deal in Carolina last season. Word is he’d like to get term on his next deal — more than one year. That may not be easy to do this late into things, with teams mostly filled out. But we’ll see.”

The Oilers look to be set down the middle, with star forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all capable of playing the position. But adding another effective center certainly wouldn't hurt.

Where will Jack Roslovic end up?

It's certainly surprising that Roslovic doesn't have a contract considering his track record — including in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 2023-24, he helped the New York Rangers advance to their second Eastern Conference Final in three years. He recorded eight points in 16 games during that run after being traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the trade deadline.

Article Continues Below

Last year, he added another four points in nine games as the Hurricanes were defeated by the back-to-back champion Florida Panthers in the East Final. Over a nearly 10-year NHL career, Roslovic has managed 260 points in 526 regular-season contests, and another 17 points in 45 playoff games.

There were rumblings that the Vancouver Canucks were looking to bring Roslovic to town and audition him at 2C, but cold water was poured on that shortly afterwards as the squad decided to put faith in a fully healthy Filip Chytil at that position.

As Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson reported in early August, Roslovic's camp is looking for a three-year deal, which LeBrun reiterated on Friday. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman believes that there are still multiple teams interested.

“He’s the best available player remaining. And, obviously, he hasn’t found anything he 100 percent likes. But there are definitely a few teams poking around there. I’ve heard five or six teams. So, he needs to get to something he feels comfortable with.”

If Roslovic doesn't get term soon, it seems inevitable that he will have to play on a one-year show-me deal. That seems to be the case for defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who just signed a PTO with the Chicago Blackhawks.

It'll be interesting to see where Roslovic ends up, and whether he will have a contract before the 2025-26 NHL season begins on October 7.