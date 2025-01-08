The Edmonton Oilers lost goaltender Stuart Skinner during Tuesday night's game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden after being run into by defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

The injury took place during the first period when Zadorov cut hard to the net, but immediately ran into Skinner. After falling to the ice, Zadorov immediately gestured toward the injured goaltender as if to plead his case that the collision wasn't intentional.

Meanwhile, Skinner's mask was knocked off by the force of the impact and he remained down on the ice for several moments before being attended to by team medical staff; he was replaced between the pipes by backup Calvin Pickard.

So far, there has been no update given on Skinner's condition from the Oilers, nor have they indicated whether or not he'll be able to return to the game.

UPDATE: The good news for the Oilers is that Skinner has in fact returned.

So far this season, Skinner has amassed a record of 15-8-3 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage with one lone shutout. He helped backstop the Oilers to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, a series they lost in seven games.

Article Continues Below

Oilers goaltender is in the midst of a three-year contract

Jun 13, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (10) scores goal on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) in the second period in game three of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
© Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oilers general manager Ken Holland extended goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract that began last season, with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.6 million.

However, goaltending remains the Oilers' Achilles heel, and many believe they must upgrade the position immediately if they hope to have another realistic shot at returning to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers have been linked to numerous goaltenders in recent memory, including MacKenzie Blackwood (formerly of the San Jose Sharks and now with the Colorado Avalanche) and John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks. But for now, Oilers management has seen fit to move forward with the tandem of SKinner and Pickard.

More Edmonton Oilers News
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) skates in warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Hyman leaves game in first period and will not return.
Oilers’ Zach Hyman drops ‘helpless’ truth bomb after missing Stanley Cup FinalColin Gallant ·
Andrew Mangiapane in an Oilers jersey, oilers logo in the background money around him.
Grading Andrew Mangiapane’s 2-year, $7.2 million contract with OilersBryan Logan ·
Washington Capitals left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre.
Oilers bring in wing on $7.2 million dealGuillermo Guajardo ·
Evan Bouchard with money around him, Oilers contract
Grading Evan Bouchard’s $42 million contract extension with OilersBryan Logan ·
Edmonton Oilers right wing Connor Brown (28) celebrates after scoring a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Devils sign former Oilers forward to $12 million dealScotty White ·
Edmonton Oilers left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) shots the puck past Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel (6) during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place
Oilers dump Viktor Arvidsson on Boston after poor seasonChristopher Hennessy ·