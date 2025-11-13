The Edmonton Oilers have won two straight games. It started with a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, fueled by the will of Connor McDavid. Then, on Wednesday, it was a 2-1 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. In the course of the two games, Jack Roslovic has made some franchise history.

Roslovic became just the second player in Oilers history to score in overtime in back-to-back games, having the game-winner over both the Blue Jackets and Flyers, per NHL.com.

He joins Andrew Cogliano as the only two players to accomplish this feat. Cogliano had his first overtime winner on March 7, 2008, also over the Blue Jackets. Then, on March 11, 2008, he scored the overtime goal against the St. Louis Blues.

“They kind of got it up a little jumbled,” Roslovic said about the play that led to the game-winning goal. “If you can just get a touch on it, sometimes it can help and be all the difference. So little touch, and then [Savoie] got a little touch, and then we both stayed onside, and he made a heck of a play.”

Roslovic was originally selected No. 25 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He made his NHL debut in 2016-17, playing one game. The Ohio native then played three seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Blue Jackets. During the 2023-24 season, he was traded again, this time to the New York Rangers. After a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, the forward joined the Oilers this season.

He has already made a big impact on his new team, chipping in five goals while adding six assists. His coach is also taking notice.

“Jack has been a great addition to our team. Five-on-five, the power play, obviously overtime,” said Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch. “We want more speed. I don't think you can have enough speed in your lineup, and he helps with that. And also just some secondary scoring, he has provided that. So we're very fortunate to have him.”

The Oilers are now 8-6-4 on the season, placing them tied for second in the Pacific Division. They hit the ice again on Thursday night, visiting the Blue Jackets as a seven-game road trip continues.