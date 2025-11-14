For the first 19 games of their season, the Edmonton Oilers have been without Zach Hyman. Now, the Oilers and the fans will get a Hyman season debut as he suits up to play against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

“Oilers have placed defenseman Troy Stecher on waivers. Isaac Howard also being sent to AHL Bakersfield. That means Zach Hyman makes his season debut tomorrow night,” Seravalli wrote on X.

It's been a slow start in Edmonton, as the Oilers are 8-7-4. Significantly, there have been a few clunkers for the Oilers, including a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. While there have been some good moments, such as a dominant performance by Connor McDavid earlier this week, it has not been enough.

It's been a mix of inconsistency for Edmonton after Zach Hyman exited Game 4 of the Western Conference against the Dallas Stars after taking a hit. While they beat the Stars in the series, they ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.

Getting Hyman back in the lineup could be huge for Edmonton, as they need some secondary scoring aside from McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Currently, McDavid leads the team with seven goals and 20 assists, while Draisaitl has 12 goals and eight assists through 19 games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has tallied five goals and 11 assists but is currently on injured reserve. With the return of Hyman, the Oilers have some options with their top two lines.

Hyman had a down season, by his standards, in the 2024-25 season, netting 27 goals and 17 assists over 73 contests. Previously, he had tallied 54 goals and 23 assists in the 2023-24 season. Before his injury, he tallied five goals and six assists over 15 playoff games. Hyman's addition to the lineup could be huge, as the Oilers attempt to bounce back after a slow start. McDavid currently centers the first line, while Draisaitl handles the second line, so Hyman could slot in beside one of them in his first game of the season.