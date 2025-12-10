The trade rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to get louder, keeping fans guessing on where he will end up.

Antetokounmpo is being linked to almost every single team, and for good reason. The two-time MVP is still in his prime, although he's been bothered by several injuries over the past few years. Still, it's almost a crime to pass up on the chance to acquire the Bucks forward. Or inquire, at the very least.

NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed on Tuesday that Antetokounmpo already talked to his teammates amid the trade rumors, stressing that they need to focus more on basketball instead of the outside noise.

“His point was he's here for the time being, wanting to get better, wanting to make sure he gets his game back on point, making sure he gets back from his injury. But he understood (the concerns) and he relayed the message that he can't control what goes on or what even happens to him,” said Haynes on NBA TV.

Sources: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo met with some teammates to address rumors of his future. Message was to focus on basketball and not allow outside noise to distract team. More on The Association on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/0pNB1PF83o — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 10, 2025

Fans had mixed reactions to Antetokounmpo's gesture and comments.

“That’s like stealing something and helping look for it,” said @blitterX.

That’s like stealing something and helping look for it 😆 pic.twitter.com/usNaTnG2n5 — BlitterX🕷️ (@blitterX) December 10, 2025

“Basically, I’m outta here,” commented @OBTracksz.

Article Continues Below

“And people are still going to listen to this and conclude that he wants to be traded,” wrote @Maurice_Beecham.

“He's waiting till the offseason, till Knicks can offer more, LOL,” claimed @JustinSoprano.

“‘He can't control what happens to him.' SURE,” added @KRswishh.

“Be. A. Lakers,” suggested @MicahW.

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined due to a groin strain.

The Bucks are struggling with a 10-15 record, including losing 10 of their last 12 assignments.