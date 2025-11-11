The Edmonton Oilers completed an epic comeback on Monday night, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime. That was coming off the heels of a 9-1 drubbing by the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. After the team rebounded on Monday, head coach Kris Knoblauch commented on the performance of his star player, Connor McDavid.

McDavid scored two goals in the third period, one of them coming in highlight-reel fashion.

“Connor wasn't going to let us lose tonight,” the coach told reporters after the victory. “He was so focused on getting the job done. I've seen Connor rise to the occasion and play some tremendous games. I'm not going to say this was his best game I've seen him play, but under the circumstances, it's right up there. He was so determined to get the job done.”

McDavid scored 58 seconds into the third period, making it a 3-2 lead for the Jackets. It was McDavid's sixth goal of the season. After Columbus made it a 4-2 game, McDavid scored again, making it 4-3. The Oilers would add a shorthanded goal with under a minute left in the game before Jack Roslovic scored the game-winner in overtime.

“It was huge, obviously. When you see your leader doing that, it pushes you to follow in his footsteps. He got two big goals, it's just what he does,” teammate Evan Bouchard said of the performance.

McDavid is having another stellar season. He has lit the lamp seven times while adding 17 helpers. His assist total is good for second in the NHL, and his total points are tied for fourth in the league.

“There was just so much determination to his game, like ‘it's not gonna happen again tonight,'” Knoblauch continued. “He just willed the team to win.”

The Oilers are now 7-6-4 on the season. McDavid will have another chance to will his team to victory on Wednesday night, as Edmonton visits the Philadelphia Flyers, the first of a seven-game road trip for the team.