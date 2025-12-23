The Tulane Green Wave sustained a loss in the running back room when Javin Gordon showed his intentions to enter the transfer portal after the team's 2025 season ended.

Gordon made the decision to put his name in the portal on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Having been with the program since January, he has three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Gordon impressed in the Green Wave's attack as part of the rushing attack. He racked up 128 carries for 516 yards and five touchdowns this past season. He was also active in the receiving game, making 13 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

What lies ahead for Tulane amid Javin Gordon departure

Javin Gordon entering the portal is another sign of a new direction that Tulane will be going in following Jon Sumrall's departure.

Article Continues Below

Sumrall accepted the offer to become the Florida Gators head coach for the 2026 season and beyond. He coached the Green Wave for two seasons, elevating them to one of the best programs in the American Conference.

This past season marked his best to date. Tulane finished with an 11-3 record, going 7-1 in conference play. They took down the North Texas Mean Green in the conference championship game, firmly punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Even after their season came to an end after losing 41-10 to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the CFP, the Green Wave made a strong impact as one of the best squads in the country. In the AP Top 25 poll ahead of the CFP, they sat at the 20th spot.

Tulane will prepare for its next era of college football, having Will Hall take in the reins. He was the team's pass game coordinator, hoping to keep the program in a successful light for 2026 and beyond.