The Florida Panthers waited until the final seconds of NHL trade deadline day to make a move. After weeks of conversation about Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, he was traded in the final seconds. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman broke the news on social media just after the 3:00 bell.

“Last minute possibility: Hearing Brad Marchand could be traded to Florida,” Friedman reported.

Marchand has played every game of his career with the Bruins and was named the captain after Zdeno Chara left. Now, he gets dealt at the trade deadline. His contract expires after this year, so he could return to Beantown on July 1 after a playoff run in Florida.

After making the Stanley Cup Final in each of the last two seasons, the Panthers got better at this trade deadline. They made a pre-deadline move for Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks. Backup goalie Spencer Knight was a part of that deal, so they replaced him with Vitek Vanecek. And then they picked up a depth forward in Nico Sturm. They were quiet on Friday until the final seconds.

Marchand's nickname is “The Rat” which is a compliment for his nasty style of play. The Panthers fans throw plastic rats on the ice when they win playoff games, a long-standing tradition stemming from their rat-infested locker room in their original building.

The Panthers play in Boston on Tuesday night, so mark your calendars and buckle up for a wild game between division rivals.