The Ball family reunion took center stage in Cleveland on Monday night, and if LaVar Ball was watching, he was undoubtedly grinning ear-to-ear. The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, but the real story was the brotherly battle between Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball that lit up the second quarter.

In a sequence that felt scripted for reality TV, the brothers decided to turn an NBA game into a backyard shootout. Early in the second frame, LaMelo, the Hornets' franchise star, stepped into a rhythm 3-pointer. Moments later, Lonzo, now running the point for the Cavs, answered right back with a deep ball of his own. It was a classic “anything you can do, I can do better” moment that had the crowd buzzing.

Lonzo three.

LaMelo three. The Ball brothers are trading 3s early in the 2nd quarter of Cavs-Hornets 💦pic.twitter.com/iMFrdATSKz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025

Article Continues Below

LaMelo came into the contest averaging 19.2 points and 8.6 assists, looking to spark a Hornets team that has struggled on the road this season. Lonzo, averaging 5.5 points and 4.7 assists while anchoring Cleveland’s second unit, showed he still has the shooting touch that made him a key piece before his injury struggles.

As of the latest update, the Cavaliers are holding onto a 73-66 lead over Charlotte in what has been a defensive grind. While rookie Kon Knueppel has been doing heavy lifting for Charlotte with 15 points, and Donovan Mitchell continues to lead the way for Cleveland with 21 points, all eyes remain on the brothers.

The Cavs are looking to snap a three-game skid, while the Hornets are trying to find some consistency. But regardless of the final buzzer, the Ball brothers trading 3s is the highlight that will be replayed in Chino Hills tonight.