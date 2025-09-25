The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and team captain Aleksander Barkov are on a quest for the three-peat. Those chances may have taken a hit today as Barkov was helped off the ice with an apparent leg injury during practice.

Coach Paul Maurice did not elaborate on the extent of the injury. “It will get looked at today. I will have a better answer for you tomorrow,” said Maurice at the practice facility. This was the first time the veteran players hit the ice during training camp, and Florida is already without Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek. While the injury was not fully described, Barkov was noticed favoring his right leg as he came off the ice.

This is another major injury hit for the Panthers, but Maurice had a positive attitude toward the situation. “It's beyond our control. We have to learn to win hockey games without good players. But if that's the adversity or the test that we face this year, that's what we're going to do. I mean, I'm not a doctor. Whatever the report is, it won't affect what we do the next day.”

Barkov is a major part of the franchise, and his absence would be a major blow to the chances of the Panthers winning another Cup.

The impact of Aleksander Barkov's injury

Barkov was the former second overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers. He has won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the league three times, including each of the past two seasons. Further, the Finn has played in 804 games in the regular season, finding the back of the net 286 times while handing out 496 helpers in his career.

The team captain has also been instrumental in the playoff success of the team. He has played in 94 playoff games, lighting the lamp 25 times while adding 55 assists. Barkov has had 22 points in each of the last two playoff runs for the Panthers.

“If he's out of the lineup on opening night, or if he misses an exhibition game, or if he is out long term, it's just not going to affect that day,” Maurice said. “We have to win the hockey game. We have to prep for it. That's all.”

The Panthers' focus is still on winning games, regardless of who is on the ice. It is a lot easier when one of the top forwards in the NHL is on the ice as well. Hopefully, for Panthers fans, the reports come back positive soon.