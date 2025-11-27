The Indianapolis Colts had an opportunity to make a statement in Week 12. Fresh off their bye, Indianapolis traveled to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Colts took a 20-9 lead into the fourth quarter. But as all football fans have learned, no lead is ever safe with Patrick Mahomes. The Colts ultimately collapsed as the Chiefs tied the game on a field goal at the end of regulation before winning in overtime.

While Kansas City pulled off the come-from-behind 23-20 victory, the Colts didn’t make it easy. Indianapolis got to the quarterback on Sunday, sacking Mahomes four times. If you happened to play the Colts’ defense in fantasy football, your team got credit for all four sacks (and an interception and fumble). But for those brave souls in IDP (Individual Defensive Player) leagues, a stat correction may have cost you.

On 3rd & Goal with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Colts dropped Mahomes for a four-yard loss. The stop forced the Chiefs to settle for the game-tying field goal, sending the matchup to overtime. Originally, Colts defensive ends Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu shared credit for the takedown, with each earning half a sack. But the dreaded Wednesday stat correction has reared its ugly head. The league officially scored the play as a full sack for Paye, removing Latu’s half-sack, per Tom Pelissero.

Laiatu Latu loses credit for sack in Colts’ Week 12 loss

It’s never fun to lose points in a fantasy matchup three days after the fact. But that’s what happened to anyone playing Latu. Still, managers starting the second-year defensive lineman can’t really complain.

Article Continues Below

Latu is in the midst of a sensational sophomore season for the Colts. The former first-round pick has 31 total tackles, 5.5 sacks (after the deduction), four passes defended and a remarkable three interceptions. It’s incredibly rare for defensive linemen to pick off multiple passes in a season. Aidan Hutchinson is one of the few examples. He had three interceptions in 17 games back in 2022. Latu missed Week 2 with an injury and he still has three picks in 10 contests this year.

Just look at this play he made on Mahomes Sunday.

Laiatu Latu catches his own deflection to pick off Mahomes on his 1st attempt of the game! INDvsKC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/YNxeu5eHyP — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025

Latu’s effort gave the Colts the ball at KC’s 3-yard line, setting up the score that gave Indy an early 7-0 lead. But he will not get partial credit for the fourth-quarter sack. That, according to the NFL, was all Paye.