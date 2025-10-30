Brad Marchand of the Florida Panthers has had an emotional year. Marchand was seen crying in his return to Boston. He has now left the team to help a friend who lost his daughter due to cancer.

Marchand missed the Panthers' game on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks, a game Florida lost 3-2. He is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Dallas Stars, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

“Please join us in celebrating an amazing night at the rink made possible by the ongoing giving nature of a 10 year-old girl that loved the game with all her [heart],” Marchand posted on Instagram.

The Panthers' star served as a guest coach on Wednesday night for the under-18 March and Mill Co. Hunters in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He stepped in for his friend JP MacCallum, who lost his 10-year-old daughter to cancer. Marchand is a co-owner of the team.

“This gesture reflects the true spirit of the hockey community in Nova Scotia, one built on compassion, loyalty, and connection that extends far beyond the rink. Our thoughts are with J.P., his loved ones, and the entire Hunters organization,” said Paul Graham, the president of NSU18HL, the league in which the team plays.

Selah MacCallum was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal cortical carcinoma, according to a GoFundMe set up by former NHL player Andrew Bodnarchuk. Bodnarchuk is also friends with JP MacCallum and Marchand. She underwent surgery to remove a mass in her right adrenal gland in 2024, but the cancer returned.

The GoFundMe has, at the time of writing, raised over $103,000 CAD with a goal of $120,000. Several NHL players have contributed to the fund, including Nathan MacKinnon and Drake Batherson.

The Panthers are now 5-5-1 on the year, and host the Stars on Saturday, likely with Marchand in the lineup. Regardless of whether he is in the lineup or not, his love for a friend in need transcends his play on the ice. His move to step away from the team for a game shows that and should be celebrated.