Tatsuya Imai is the most entertained offseason pitcher entering the 2026 MLB season. Imai is a talented hurler who last played for the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan. He will follow in the footsteps of recent pitchers Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki, who all chose to stay together and play for one team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Every offseason, the Dodgers will be the favorites to sign every player. Many assume that Tatsuya Imai will sign with the Dodgers to remain with his friends, despite it not being a fit at all. The best landing spot for a highly coveted pitcher from Japan is the San Francisco Giants, as they are just a few pieces away from being a very good team.

A recent ESPN survey agreed.

“‘The Giants have been in the hunt [for a Japanese pitcher] in the past; pairing Imai with Logan Webb makes a ton of sense,' one executive said.”

The survey had 15 total votes, and the Giants ended with five, with both the Dodgers and New York Yankees behind at three. The Chicago Cubs had two votes, and both the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres had one vote. The Blue Jays recently signed Dylan Cease to a 7-year $210 million deal on Wednesday.

Imai is 27 years old and is in the prime of his career. It will take time for him to adjust, but a player like him pitching alongside Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. The Giants have an up-and-coming roster that is ready to take a leap in the National League.