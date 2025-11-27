The New York Jets watched Justin Fields navigate the fallout from his benching last week, a move Aaron Glenn made in favor of Tyrod Taylor after the offense slipped into constant struggle. It reshaped Fields’ season and forced the franchise to confront what comes next at quarterback. Moreover, it stunned and frustrated him. But it didn’t shake his belief. Speaking with Dennis Waszak Jr. in Florham Park, Fields made his stance clear.

“I just know who I am as a person, as a football player, as a hard worker,” he said. Fields didn’t waver. “I know I have the mindset and the skill to attain that. I just feel like I need to do it on a more consistent basis.”

His tone stayed calm, but his message carried defiance. He insisted he will be a starter again in the NFL, if not with the Jets, then somewhere else.

Fields acknowledged the emotional weight of the move. Being replaced by Tyrod Taylor “of course” caught him off guard, and it could mark the final chapter of his time in New York. Still, he leaned on perspective. “It’s just life, you know? It’s the ups and downs of life.” Under the gray Florham Park sky, it sounded like a player trying to stabilize himself before the league makes decisions he can’t control.

A Jets crossroads with no easy answer

Coach Aaron Glenn made his choice after Justin Fields’ 15-of-26 line for 116 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Patriots on Nov. 13. The passing offense ranked last in the NFL. The spark never came. Glenn turned to Tyrod Taylor to regain control of the season, and the shift only magnified the uncertainty around Fields’ future.

Yet Fields kept returning to one theme. “All I can do is just keep on working, keep on getting better and focus on it,” he said. His confidence may read as stubborn, but it also explains why he’s still fighting for his place in the league.

So now the Jets wait — and fans wonder whether this benching is a detour or the end of Justin Fields’ ride in New York.