The New York Knicks were able to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 129-101 in the NBA Cup group stage play, and they were able to use their defense to power them to victory. Typically, defenders use their hands to make things hard for the opposition, but in Jalen Brunson's case, he used his head in one situation during the game.

LaMelo Ball was dribbling the ball down the court and tried to fire a pass to somebody. Instead, the ball hit Brunson's head, and it went out. Brunson probably didn't see the ball coming his way, but it was good that he happened to be in the right place at the right time.

After the game, Josh Hart made sure to give his teammate some props for stopping the pass.

“Way to use your head my boy [Jalen Brunson],” Hart wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Way to use your head my boy @jalenbrunson1 https://t.co/AV9suGSusM — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 27, 2025

Hart and Brunson are always joking with each other, so it's no surprise that he said something about the play when he got the chance.

The Knicks are currently 11-6, and they've been playing well for the most part. They're still getting adjusted to head coach Mike Brown and his system, so there have been some times when things don't look great, but when you have the talent as they do on the team, sometimes they can just figure it out on the fly.

In their win against the Hornets, it was Brunson who led the way, finishing with 33 points. The rest of the starting lineup finished scoring in double digits as well, and they showed it was a complete team effort to be able to get the win. As the season continues, the Knicks should continue to improve, and they'll probably be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, like they have been the past two years.