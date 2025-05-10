The Florida Panthers have been one of the best teams in the NHL. And commissioner Gary Bettman is extremely thankful for it.

He's been an advocate for hockey in the southern United States. After Vinnie Viola bought the team in 2014, they've had a resurgence unlike any other.

For instance, the Panthers won the 2024 Stanley Cup Final over the Edmonton Oilers. It took a while, but it was something the ownership group, the team, and the city embraced.

When speaking to reporters on May 9, Bettman had a simple explanation for the Panthers' rising success, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

“I think it starts with two words — Vinnie Viola, and the whole family,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, speaking in Sunrise before the May 9th Stanley Cup playoff game.

“The commitment that they have made to South Florida, to hockey, to the team, to the fans, has been nothing short of sensational. You see it in terms of the team’s performance, you see it in terms of how this building is full now. It’s something we always believed was possible for South Florida.”

Gary Bettman saw the Panthers' bright future

Seeing a dream come to fruition is always fun. However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. The Panthers were often relocated and had a hard time playing in front of fans.

Now, the Amalie Arena is an amazing place. The Florida faithful dominate every game and have the full support of their team. Once again, the 2024 Stanley Cup win was an amalgamation of everything.

”As I said when I presented the Stanley Cup, this was (original owner) Wayne Huizenga’s dream and the Viola family has fulfilled it and continued to fulfill it,” Bettman said.

“It’s great to see. Hockey is growing here at all levels, particularly among youth hockey players, so it’s been fun to see. I’m happy for the fans, I’m happy for the players, and I’m happy for the Violas.”

The 2024 win was a monumental one. However, that is becoming the standard down in Sunrise. They want to win more Stanley Cup Finals and cement themselves as an elite team.

Currently, they are down 2-1 against the scorching Toronto Maple Leafs. Regardless, the Panthers won an overtime thriller on Friday. Their poise in the big moment is essential for the remainder of the playoffs.

The Panthers have the players, coaches, management, and fan base's support during this run. No matter what, everyone is grateful for the state of hockey that Florida is in.