The Florida Panthers are back-to-back champions, and if they want to go for the 3-peat, they're going to need to bring back the core players that helped them get to where they are. That's what they recently did, as they were able to re-sign a depth piece to the team, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“The Cup champs hope to get Tomas Nosek re-signed today, but Nate Schmidt is headed to market. Had a solid playoffs for Florida,” LeBrun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nosek had one goal and eight assists in 59 games during the regular season, and had three assists in 16 playoff games for the Panthers as they once again won the Stanley Cup. Nosek is just another player that the Panthers have re-signed from their championship team, as they recently brought back Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad.

It seemed as if Nosek wanted to return to the team, especially after they won the Stanley Cup.

Article Continues Below

“This is an amazing team,’’ Nosek said via George Richards of FHN. “What a great group of guys who I am proud to be a part of. Everyone in that room treated me so great. They took me in. It was fantastic.’’

The Panthers are doing what any championship should do, and that's bring back all the key players that helped them win. This is the second straight championship for the Panthers, and they're going to want to get the 3-peat. One of the only ways they're going to do that is to keep the chemistry together with the players they have and continue to get better.

There's no doubt that the Panthers have been the best team in the league over the past seasons, and they're getting to the point that people will have to consider them a dynasty if they keep winning.

More Florida Panthers News
lorida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63), left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) and center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrate after they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in game four of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.
Matthew Tkachuk celebrates Brad Marchand Panthers signing with iconic photoMichael Whitaker ·
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with his teamates after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Brad Marchand inking $32 million Panthers contract over 6 stunning yearsKendall Capps ·
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) calls out to teammates during the third period of game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad staying in Florida on $48.8 million contractChristopher Hennessy ·
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
NHL rumors: Bruins, Maple Leafs waiting on Brad Marchand’s Panthers decisionMichael Whitaker ·
The Florida Panthers are graded on their 2025 NHL Draft class.
Grading Panthers’ 2025 NHL Draft classTristin McKinstry ·
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Sam Bennett breaks silence on $64 million contract extension with PanthersBenjamin Adducchio ·