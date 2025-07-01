The Florida Panthers are back-to-back champions, and if they want to go for the 3-peat, they're going to need to bring back the core players that helped them get to where they are. That's what they recently did, as they were able to re-sign a depth piece to the team, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“The Cup champs hope to get Tomas Nosek re-signed today, but Nate Schmidt is headed to market. Had a solid playoffs for Florida,” LeBrun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nosek had one goal and eight assists in 59 games during the regular season, and had three assists in 16 playoff games for the Panthers as they once again won the Stanley Cup. Nosek is just another player that the Panthers have re-signed from their championship team, as they recently brought back Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad.

It seemed as if Nosek wanted to return to the team, especially after they won the Stanley Cup.

“This is an amazing team,’’ Nosek said via George Richards of FHN. “What a great group of guys who I am proud to be a part of. Everyone in that room treated me so great. They took me in. It was fantastic.’’

The Panthers are doing what any championship should do, and that's bring back all the key players that helped them win. This is the second straight championship for the Panthers, and they're going to want to get the 3-peat. One of the only ways they're going to do that is to keep the chemistry together with the players they have and continue to get better.

There's no doubt that the Panthers have been the best team in the league over the past seasons, and they're getting to the point that people will have to consider them a dynasty if they keep winning.