In July 2022, the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers shocked the hockey world with a blockbuster deal. In the trade, the Flames sent forward Matthew Tkachuk and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Panthers. Going back the other way, Calgary received forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Cole Schwindt, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, and a 2025 first-round pick.

So three years later, how does the deal look for each team?

What the Flames received

At the time of the trade, the deal looked like a home run for the Flames. While they were losing a top forward in Matthew Tkachuk, they got back two quality roster players, a prospect, and a first-round pick.

Jonathan Huberdeau had spent his entire career in Florida to that point and had established himself as one of the league's best wingers. In the 2021-22 season, the winger posted 115 points across 80 games, which ranked second in the NHL.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie Weegar had steadily grown his role with the Panthers prior to the trade. Weegar had posted 44 points and a plus-40 rating over 80 games in his final season in Florida, while averaging over 23 minutes per game.

The one downside to the trade for the Flames was that Huberdeau and Weegar were both a few years older than Tkachuk and were also both on expiring contracts. That said, Calgary was able to extend both players on eight-year deals prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, alleviating the concern.

Plus, with the 2025 first-round pick, the Flames also added some quality draft capital a couple of years down the road. Meanwhile, Cole Schwindt, a former third-round pick, did look to have some potential after posting 40 points in 72 AHL games at just 20 years old.

So based on both the quality and volume of pieces the Flames received, the trade looked like a win for Calgary at the time.

What the Panthers received

For all the Flames received, the only notable piece going the other way was Matthew Tkachuk.

A former sixth-overall pick, Tkachuk had spent six seasons with the Flames. At the time of the trade, Tkachuk was only 24 years old, and was coming off a season where he scored 42 goals and 104 points.

However, after it became clear he wouldn't be extending in Calgary long-term, the Panthers were able to capitalize and acquire the winger. They were also able to extend Tkachuk to an eight-year contract as part of the deal, at $9.5 million per year.

Despite the fact that Matthew Tkachuk was poised to be a significant, long-term addition for the Panthers, though, the trade still looked a bit lopsided at the time. The only other piece the Panthers got back was a fourth-round pick three years down the road. Plus, they had given up two key roster players and a first-round pick as part of the trade.

While there was no doubt that Tkachuk would have a huge impact in Florida, it seemed like a lot to give up.

How's it gone for the Flames

The Flames may have looked great at the time of the trade, but the aftermath hasn't necessarily been as pretty.

As soon as Huberdeau arrived in Calgary, his production took a nosedive. In his first season with the Flames, his goals and points totals were almost exactly half of what he reached in his final season in Florida. Huberdeau's production did climb a bit this past season, scoring 28 goals, but his 62 points are still a far cry from his best seasons with the Panthers.

On one hand, Huberdeau's production is still that of a top-six forward. This past season, he ranked second on the Flames in both goals and points. But the winger still has six more years on his contract, at a $10.5 million cap hit. Considering he's now 32 years old, there's reason for concern as to how the deal will age.

That said, Weegar has been a huge piece on the Flames' blue line, posting around 50 points in both 2023-24 and 2024-25. He also saw a career-high in ice time in 2024-25, at over 24 minutes per game. With Noah Hanifin gone and Rasmus Andersson possibly being next to depart, Weegar helps to stabilize the group. Especially at just a $6.25 million cap hit, Weegar is providing excellent value.

With the other pieces of the trade, though, Schwindt never earned a role with the Flames. He played four games with Calgary in 2023-24, but was claimed off waivers by the Vegas Golden Knights in October.

Meanwhile, Calgary had just used the pick it acquired in the trade. The selection was the last of the first round in this summer's draft, and the team drafted forward Cullen Potter. Even if Potter ends up becoming an NHL forward, he's likely still a few years away.

How's it gone for the Panthers

While the Panthers only got one major piece in return, the trade couldn't have worked out any better for them.

Since the trade, Florida has reached the Stanley Cup Finals in three consecutive years. They've captured back-to-back Stanley Cups in the process, and Tkachuk has been a significant part of that.

Over his time in Florida, the winger has produced at an 82-game rate of 34 goals and 99 points. Considering he's also just 27 years old, Tkachuk could remain a top forward for a long time to come.

The Panthers also just used the fourth-round pick they acquired in the trade to draft forward Mads Kongsbak Klyvo. Of course though, that remains only a footnote in the story of the deal.

While Florida gave up a lot to acquire Matthew Tkachuk, the trade has catapulted them to another level. Plus, by the time Tkachuk's tenure with the Panthers does come to an end someday, there's a real possibility the team will have more than two Stanley Cups to its name.