The Florida Panthers are running it back after their second consecutive Stanley Cup title. That included re-signing Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad. Taking three of the biggest unrestricted free agents off the market was the win of the offseason for Bill Zito. But the Panthers made one more move, signing 2021 first-round pick Mackie Samoskevich to a one-year deal.

More Mackie! We've agreed to terms with forward Mackie Samoskevich on a one-year contract.

“Mackie is a talented young forward who demonstrated skill and maturity well above his age in his first full NHL season,” Zito said, per the team's website. “He showcased his ability to slot into any hole in our lineup and find success this past season, which is a testament to both his play and character. We look forward to seeing him compete in our organization for years to come.”

Samoskevich was drafted in the first round in 2021 and went on to have a solid career at the University of Michigan. After 54 points in 62 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers in 2023-24, he made the NHL team in 2024-25. That led him to a 31-point season in 72 games with the Panthers.

According to PuckPedia, the deal is worth $775,000 for the 2025-26 season. That brings them $3.725 million over the salary cap, which is allowed during the offseason. But they need to make some deals to move players out before the season begins. Evan Rodrigues was a prime trade candidate, but losing his salary won't be enough to get them under the threshold.

Samoskevich is the most recent first-round pick for the Panthers and will be until at least 2028. Florida has been trading first-rounders for key players to build this Stanley Cup contender. Hitting on Samoskevich and keeping him around for most of his prime would help them keep the core together.

What moves will the Panthers make to get their salary cap in order? Keeping Samoskevich is a great move to keep their core together.