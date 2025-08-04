The Florida Panthers have been the most dominant team in the NHL for the past few seasons, and they're looking to keep it rolling when it's time to get back on the ice. For now, they're enjoying the offseason, while some players are also healing up from injuries. Matthew Tkachuk is one of those players who was dealing with an adductor injury during the playoffs.

It's not certain when Tkachuk could return back on the ice, but Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman gave a prediction on how much time he could miss.

“Friedman also provided an injury update on Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who revealed after winning the Stanley Cup that he had been playing through a torn adductor muscle throughout the postseason. Friedman shared his belief that Tkachuk will miss a big chunk of the regular season, but sees a path for him to be ready for the Olympics next winter,” Pro Hockey Rumors wrote.

“I think (the Olympics) is a huge deal for him. But I do think he’ll miss the start of the year and a chunk of time after that,” Friedman said in his 32 Thoughts podcast.

Between the grueling regular season and playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Tkachuk has probably been playing through a lot of injuries. It's best for Tkachuk to rest up during the offseason and to give himself time to come back as healthy as he can.

The Panthers have the talent on the team to win games without him, and if he can get back in the middle of the season, that would be perfect. For a team that has won a lot over the past few years, they know when it's time to lock in during the season, and the second half of the year will be critical.

For now, Tkachuk will do his best to stay out of the spotlight and focus on recovery.