The Florida Panthers picked up a huge victory in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night, with Brad Marchand netting the game-winner in overtime to cut their deficit in the half, as they now trail the Maple Leafs 2-1 in the series. In the wake of Marchand's heroics, the Panthers shared a hilarious post on social media.

Florida came out of the gate slow once again, as they faced a pair of two-goal deficits when the score was 2-0 and 3-1. The Panthers responded by rattling off three straight goals to take a 4-3 lead before Morgan Rielly scored a game-tying goal to send things to overtime. That's where Marchand delivered the goods, and it was clear that the Panthers social media team was pumped up based on their post right after the game.

“May God bless the dinosaur that died to make the fossil fuel that was treated to become gas in the car that took Brad Marchand's mom to the hospital to give birth to him,” the Panthers said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in the wake of Marchand's Game 3 heroics.

Panthers crawl back into Maple Leafs series thanks to Brad Marchand

The Panthers scooped up Marchand in a shocking deal with the Boston Bruins right before the trade deadline for moments like this. Marchand has a wealth of playoff experience, and the big moments don't scare him. Even on a loaded Florida team that is fresh off raising the Stanley Cup, Marchand is finding a way to make an impact on his new team at the ripe age of 36 years old.

Marchand knows, though, that this is only the first step for the Panthers as they attempt to get back into their series against the Maple Leafs. They still trail 2-1, and the pressure will be on to win on home ice in Game 4. Puck drop is scheduled for Sunday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and if Marchand can keep playing at this high level, Florida could very well tie this series up at two wins apiece.