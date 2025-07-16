The Florida Panthers won their second consecutive Stanley Cup, joining a list of elite teams of NHL lore. Now, they look to become one of the few teams to win three consecutive Stanley Cups. Before they could do that, they needed to ensure they had the players.

The Panthers' offseason has agreed to numerous contract extensions for their unrestricted and restricted free agents. Notably, the Panthers' free agency has been a success because their most critical players have been extended. With that said, it's time to give the Panthers' free agency grades and analyze each major free agency signing, and see how it affects Florida's cap situation.

Brad Marchand signing drops the Panthers' grade

The Panthers re-signed Brad Marchand to a massive, six-year, $32 million contract. When reviewing the contract, it's not unfavorable from an AAV perspective. However, the fact that Florida gave Marchand six years on this deal means he will remain in Sunrise until he is 43. While Marchand has not slowed down that much, it still will be tough to justify a contract of that length for him.

Marchand combined for 23 goals and 28 assists in 71 games for the Panthers and Boston Bruins. Additionally, he had 10 goals and 10 assists over 23 playoff games. If Florida is paying Marchand based on his performance in the playoffs, this makes sense to some extent. While this deal appears favorable over the first three seasons, it may potentially decline in the second half.

Final Brad Marchand Grade: C+

Panthers' offseason gets a boost with Sam Bennett signing

This was probably the most important signing of the Panthers' offseason. When free agency began, many fans believed Sam Bennett was as good as gone. Then, the Panthers signed Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million contract with an AAV of $8 million. That is incredible value for a very skilled second-line center.

While playing with Matthew Tkachuk on the left side, Bennett tallied 25 goals and 26 assists over 76 games. This represented a career high for Bennett, as he excelled in a more senior role. Moreover, he had 15 goals and seven assists over 23 playoff games while helping the Cats capture the Stanley Cup. This deal keeps him in Sunrise for eight years and takes advantage of him in his prime.

Final Sam Bennett Grade: A-

Aaron Ekblad's re-signing boosts Panthers' free agency rank

The Panthers locked Aaron Ekblad to an eight-year, $48.8 million contract that keeps him in Sunrise for the foreseeable future. Again, this was another player who many fans thought was as good as gone. But instead, the former overall pick chose to stay in Florida for eight more years, which will likely indicate he may stay for the remainder of his career.

Ekblad scored three goals and 30 assists over 56 games for the Cats. While his offense has never been great, his defense has been elite since the Panthers drafted him. Ekblad was instrumental in defending the net in front of Sergei Bobrovsky while also doing an excellent job of forcing turnovers to create offense on the other end. Therefore, this contract will give him an AAV of $6.1 million per season. It's a great deal for both parties.

Final Aaron Ekblad Grade: A-

Article Continues Below

Florida re-signs Mackie Samoskevich

The Cats don't win the Stanley Cup without the grit powered by their fourth line. Thus, the Panthers re-signed Mackie Samoskevich to a one-year deal to keep him in Florida for at least one more year.

Samoskevich had a solid season for the Cats, generating 15 goals and 16 assists over 72 games. Now, the hope in Florida is that he will continue to evolve and improve as a player. Out of all the moves made in Panthers free agency, this was the most underrated, and one that could prove fruitful down the line.

Final Mackie Samoskevich Grade: A-

Panthers' NHL free agency gets a steal in Jeff Petry

The Panthers also signed Jeff Petry to a one-year, $775,000 contract. What is good about this deal is that it gives the Cats a solid veteran defenseman who will not cost much and will not eat up much of their cap. While Petry does not score much, he has the same grit and defensive skills that are valuable for a coach like Paul Maurice.

Final Jeff Petry Grade: A

Final Thoughts

Many expected the chips to fall for the Panthers, and for the team to lose three major free agents. Instead, the Cats extended all three of their most important free agents, while also extending a key fourth liner. The Panthers also added a cheap, low-risk veteran defenseman. Despite the length of the contract to Marchand, the Panthers overall had a great offseason.

Overall Panthers' free agency grade: A-