The Florida Panthers have won consecutive Stanley Cups and are gearing up for a third. After trading for Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames, the Cats kicked it into high gear, having won three straight Eastern Conference Finals. It has been a heck of a summer in Florida, with Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Sam Bennett all returning. Now, the Panthers will have Matthew Tkachuk on the NHL 26 cover.

Tkachuk is the first forward to get the full cover since Auston Matthews on NHL 22. Jack Hughes shared the cover with his brother Quinn, and Trevor Zegras shared it with Sarah Nurse. Tkachuk, lifting Lord Stanley, is the lone cover athlete in the original release.

Article Continues Below

The Panthers have not had a cover athlete since goalie Jon Vanbiesbrouck on NHL 97. Tkachuk takes the cover of NHL 26 despite not having the best stats on the team during the postseason. An injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February knocked him out of the rest of the regular season. He was playing with the lingering impacts of that injury in the spring, but still lifted the Cup.

The Panthers have taken on the identity of Tkachuk since he landed with the team before the 2022-23 season. They have played up to the line physically in the regular season and postseason, just like Tkachuk did with the Flames. Adding Bennett and Sam Reinhart was not supposed to bring them elite offensive production. They have dominated on defense and gotten timely offense throughout the last two seasons.

While he has had a lot of success with the Panthers, the 4 Nations Face-Off launched Tkachuk and his brother, Brady, into stardom. They were both a part of the fight night against Team Canada, and Brady scored a huge goal in the championship. That helped land Matthew Tkachuk on the NHL 26 cover.

More NHL News
Gavin McKenna in action with hockey rink in background
Gavin McKenna drops ‘pressure’ truth bomb ahead of draft yearColin Gallant ·
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena
NHL rumors: 5 potential landing spots for UFA Max PaciorettyChristopher Hennessy ·
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart (79) makes a save against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center.
NHL, NHLPA speak on eligibility of Carter Hart, Hockey Canada defendantsChristopher Hennessy ·
A view of the Team Canada logo on an official Adidas jersey during a World Cup of Hockey pre-tournament game at Nationwide Arena. Team USA won 4-2.
All 5 players in Hockey Canada sexual assault case found not guiltyChristopher Hennessy ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) in action against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL rumors: Insider points to 3 teams if Connor McDavid gets to free agencyTroy Finnegan ·
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the third period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
NHL rumors: Stars’ Jason Robertson linked to Pacific Division teamBenjamin Adducchio ·