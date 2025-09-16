The Florida Panthers have reigned supreme in the NHL in each of the last two seasons. After winning two straight Stanley Cup titles, Florida is setting its sights on pulling off a three-peat.

Of course, that is going to be so much easier said than done, but they have the pieces to become a serious contender for the Stanley Cup again in the 2025-26 NHL campaign.

For one, Florida's core remains intact, especially with some of the big names signing extension contracts with the Panthers in the offseason.

Sam Bennett signed an eight-year contract worth 64 million to stay with the Panthers. Aaron Ekblad is also going to continue donning Florida colors after putting pen to paper for an eight-year, $48.8 million deal. Moreover, trade deadline acquisition Brad Marchand is not going anywhere, as he inked a six-year contract extension worth $31.5 million to stay with the Panthers.

Those transactions were like music to the ears of Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, who's already been taken care of on the negotiation table by Florida.

“I think it's a testament to what we've got going on there,” Reinhart said via Kristen Shilton

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. “Guys might be able to make more in other places you know? But we've got something they want to be a part of and they don't want to leave. It's obviously pretty exciting just to see it all get done the way that it has and see everyone back on board.”

By choosing to remain with the Panthers, the recently re-signed players showed that they trust the direction of the team. With two Stanley Cup titles in just a span of two seasons, it's hard to argue against Florida's vision. The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025.

As for Reinhart, who was traded to the Panthers by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021 for Devon Levi and a 2022 first-rounder, he'll also be in for the long haul with the Panthers, as he signed an eight-year, $69 million extension in 2024 before leading Florida in the 2024-25 NHL season with 81 points on the strength of 39 goals and 42 assists through a total of 79 games.