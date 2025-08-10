The Florida Panthers won their second consecutive Stanley Cup in 2025. Even with so many core players signed long term, they were able to keep their three big free agents. Brad Marchand spoke with DJ Siddiqi of RG.org about how Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad staying with the Panthers impacted his contract decision.

“Bennett and E coming back were huge factors in me staying,” Marchand said. “Those guys are awesome, guys that I really vibe with well, and I really wanted to stay there. I just didn't really think it was going to be possible. I didn't pay a ton of attention to the cap situation they were in, but I knew that we were up against it.”

The Panthers were up against the salary cap ceiling, but they were able to keep all three players. It required giving Marchand a six-year contract, which pays him $5.25 million through 2030, when he will be 43 years old. The Panthers are looking for their third straight title and are willing to mortgage their future to do it.

Article Continues Below

The Panthers are $3.725 million over the cap, according to PuckPedia. But teams are permitted to exceed the cap in the offseason, and a significant injury will fix that problem. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Matthew Tkachuk will miss the start of the season, which should put his cap hit on LTIR, putting the team under the cap.

The Panthers traded a first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for Marchand, and it worked perfectly. He was a great fit on the team, built on playing physically. Sticking with Bennett and Marchand is the right move for Florida in 2025-26, as they chase the Cup again. In a few years, it will be a lot of money for older players. But their championship window is right now, and they have as good a chance as anyone.