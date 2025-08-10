The Florida Panthers won their second consecutive Stanley Cup in 2025. Even with so many core players signed long term, they were able to keep their three big free agents. Brad Marchand spoke with DJ Siddiqi of RG.org about how Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad staying with the Panthers impacted his contract decision.

“Bennett and E coming back were huge factors in me staying,” Marchand said. “Those guys are awesome, guys that I really vibe with well, and I really wanted to stay there. I just didn't really think it was going to be possible. I didn't pay a ton of attention to the cap situation they were in, but I knew that we were up against it.”

The Panthers were up against the salary cap ceiling, but they were able to keep all three players. It required giving Marchand a six-year contract, which pays him $5.25 million through 2030, when he will be 43 years old. The Panthers are looking for their third straight title and are willing to mortgage their future to do it.

Article Continues Below

The Panthers are $3.725 million over the cap, according to PuckPedia. But teams are permitted to exceed the cap in the offseason, and a significant injury will fix that problem. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Matthew Tkachuk will miss the start of the season, which should put his cap hit on LTIR, putting the team under the cap.

The Panthers traded a first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for Marchand, and it worked perfectly. He was a great fit on the team, built on playing physically. Sticking with Bennett and Marchand is the right move for Florida in 2025-26, as they chase the Cup again. In a few years, it will be a lot of money for older players. But their championship window is right now, and they have as good a chance as anyone.

More Florida Panthers News
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Carter Verheaghe’s 7-word response to Panthers’ potential 3-peat in 2025-26Christopher Hennessy ·
Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
NHL rumors: Panthers won’t trade Evan Rodrigues despite salary cap concernsChristopher Hennessy ·
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) puts a rat on the stick after the third period against the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
NHL rumors: Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk will miss first half of season, says insiderMalik Brown ·
The Florida Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
League announces cover athlete for NHL 26Christopher Hennessy ·
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Revisiting Matthew Tkachuk-Jonathan Huberdeau trade 3 years laterBen Shelley ·
GM Bill Zito in the middle, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett on the sides. Panthers logo in the background. Panthers offseason, Panthers perfect offseason, NHL
Panthers’ perfect move in 2025 NHL offseasonBryan Logan ·