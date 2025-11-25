The New York Giants made another headline-grabbing coaching move Tuesday, marking one of the most defining moments of their turbulent 2025 season. After interim Head Coach Mike Kafka dismissed defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, he promoted outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen to interim defensive coordinator — a decision that immediately earned locker room approval.

Among the most vocal supporters was Brian Burns, who’s having a career-best year as one of the Giants’ defensive captains. Burns publicly endorsed Bullen’s leadership, emphasizing his ability to elevate players around him and connect on a deeper level.

In an article written by The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz, he captured a revealing quote from Burns that underscored just how respected the 41-year-old coach is within the defensive unit.

“I feel like he really brought out the best in all of us,’’ Burns said. “I feel like [Kayvon Thibodeaux] was playing his best ball since he’s been here. I’ve been playing the best ball of my career from a rushing standpoint, from a dropping standpoint, really just understanding the entire defense. So I really feel like he’s getting the best out of us. Charlie’s a guy who’s gonna shoot it straight to you, he’s not gonna sugarcoat much. He’s gonna demand your best because he’s gonna give you his.’’

That endorsement carries weight. Bowen’s defense ranked near the bottom of the league before his firing, surrendering 27.8 points and 385 yards per game while blowing five fourth-quarter leads. Under Bullen, the Giants are hoping to restore accountability and rekindle the unit’s intensity that once defined their brand.

For Kafka, the move not only asserts his authority but offers a test run for Bullen as a potential long-term coordinator. And for Burns, it’s clear the defensive star believes this change could finally spark the turnaround New York desperately needs. At 2-12 heading into Week 13 vs. the red-hot New England Patriots, who have won nine straight and hold a 10-2 record, the Giants are searching for something to build on in a lost season.