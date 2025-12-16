Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic appeared to have suffered an injury early in Monday night's game at home versus the visiting Toronto Raptors at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Jovic reportedly tried to go for a dunk, but did not have a good landing after the attempt, as noted by Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.

“The scene after Nikola Jovic landed hard after a dunk attempt. He’s walking off with his right arm extended. Huge ovation for him when walking out. #HeatNation,” Weinberger shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jovic was trying to finish strong in transition after getting a pass from teammate Jaime Jaquez Jr., but he was challenged at the rim by Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles. Jovic then fell to the floor with some considerable momentum, with his right arm making hard contact with the ground.

The 22-year-old Jovic immediately writhed in pain as players gathered around to check on him.

Nikola Jovic went for the poster and took a hard fall… 😳 pic.twitter.com/zYTICVtqVj — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jovic managed to stand up and walk on his own after taking his time. He was even seen smiling while walking to the locker room.

Jovic smiling on his way to the locker room pic.twitter.com/zhxypOFQ84 — Mihailo (@SerbianMamba_) December 16, 2025

In a follow-up update, the Heat announced that Jovic is done for the rest of the evening (h/t Weinberger).

This story is being updated.