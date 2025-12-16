It hasn’t been a fun few days for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, and his team keeps getting hit with more defensive injuries. Meanwhile, returning player Jalen McMillan revealed doubt during his recovery from a scary neck injury that cost him most of the 2025 season, according to a post on X by Greg Auman.

“It was dark for me at first,” McMillan said. “At first … I thought it was a minor injury, but then the doctors said I almost got paralyzed. So it kind of scared me a little bit.

“And there was doubt, too. Because I didn’t know if I was going to be playing again. I kept having to try to wake up with a positive attitude. I was sad and depressed. But then a mode switched, and I was able to wake up. Do positive things. Find small wins. I grew as a person.”

Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan glad to be back

In his first game this season, McMillan had two catches for 38 yards and narrowly missed on a touchdown reception.

Tackle Tristan Wirfs said the recent returns of McMillan, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans have made a difference, according to buccaneers.com.

“It was great to see those guys back out there and to see the energy and effort that the both of them were bringing,” described left tackle Tristan Wirfs. “I think J-Mac only had two catches, but he had his hand downfield in all the runs, helping. And Mike was fired up. And they should be.

“They worked hard to get back out there this year. Mike broke his collarbone, and J-Mac broke his neck. The rehab is not fun, and it isn't easy. They put in a lot of work behind the scenes to get back out there and play this game, so super proud of them and super proud of the way they played.”

However, the Buccaneers suffered a tough loss. Still, their NFC South title hopes are within reach. They play the Panthers twice in the final three weeks. The first contest is on Sunday in Carolina.