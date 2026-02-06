The Los Angeles Kings made a big trade with the New York Rangers for Artemi Panarin. Minutes before the Olympic roster freeze, they sent top prospect Liam Greentree and a third-round pick to New York for the Russian superstar. They also gave him an extension, paying him $11 million per year for two seasons after this one. Panarin spoke with reporters for the first time as a member of the Kings on Thursday.

“I was actually (nervous),” Panarin said, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen. “They waited pretty long, I feel like. I have experience being a free agent seven years ago, so it's kind of similar stuff, so I was ready for that, but I was also ready for that's not going to happen and I will wait until after the Olympics break. I don't know, I probably go back to Russia if L.A. don't give me anything.”

Panarin reportedly set his sights on the Kings in the process, making the Rangers' job that much harder. With a full no-movement clause, Panarin was able to pick his destination and force his way to that team. And signing an extension was a necessity for the 34-year-old.

“I don't want to be rented for a couple of months and then go somewhere else. I was looking for a team who wants me, who can sign me right away.”

Panarin was also asked what number he wanted to wear for the Kings. He wore 72 with the Chicago Blackhawks, 9 with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and 10 with the Rangers. Panarin said during the press conference that he would prefer to wear 72, but that is taken by the mascot, Bailey. 72 represents the year the Kings entered the league via expansion. The mascot took to social media to respond to the request.

Kings fans will have to wait and see what Panarin wears until after the Olympics.