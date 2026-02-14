Switzerland suffered a major loss in Friday's game against powerful Canada when Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala went down on the ice hard following a collision with Washington's Tom Wilson. The Canadian forward is well known for his aggressive play that sometimes goes over the edge, but this did not appear to be one of those moments. Instead, the two Olympians got engaged near the boards, and Wilson fell on top of Fiala as they both hit the ice.

🩼 Kevin Fiala was injured in the second group game against Canada and will miss the rest of the Olympic tournament. ❤️‍🩹 Kevin Fiala hat sich im zweiten Gruppenspiel gegen Kanada verletzt und fällt für den Rest des Olympia-Turniers aus. 👉🏼 https://t.co/GhGjETZm8b@LAKings pic.twitter.com/51hQXM9nnx — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) February 14, 2026

There was nothing malicious about the hit, but it was clear that Fiala was hurt badly. He was on the ice for several minutes until he was transported off the ice on a gurney. Fiala was able to move his upper body, but his lower body was clearly injured and he did not make any movements while he was being wheeled off the ice.

Shortly after Switzerland's 5-1 loss to Team Canada, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation made the announcement that Fiala's participation in the rest of the tournament was over. There was no word on the long-term effects of the injury when he returns to North America to play for the Los Angeles Kings, but the likelihood is that doctors will have to do additional examinations before determining exactly what is wrong and how much action Fiala will have to miss.

Switzerland's head coach Patrick Fischer was clearly upset to see his player go down with the injury. “Obviously, it doesn’t look very good,” Fischer said, per NHL.com. “Tough, tough, tough moment for Kevin and the whole team, obviously.”