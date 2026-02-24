It is time to get back to reality for hockey fans after the euphoria of Team USA winning Olympic gold. And for New York Rangers fans, that means saying goodbye to Artemi Panarin after a trade to the Los Angeles Kings. The trade went through just minutes before the Olympic trade freeze. Panarin has penned a lengthy goodbye to the Rangers, as reported by ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes.

** Heartfelt thank you full of gratitude

and appreciation for the @NYRangers

and their great fans from Panarin ** pic.twitter.com/T3ofLPgAHB — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 24, 2026

“I wanted to express my genuine gratitude for the 7 years I've been playing as a New York Ranger!” Panarin wrote, “Thank you for your support, for the many great moments we had together. You will always have a special place in my heart!”

Panarin signed a massive free-agent contract with the Rangers, a decision he says he does not regret. “7 years ago, I chose New York with my heart, and I didn't [choose] wrong! New York, you will always be in my heart! I hope you will forever remember my blocked shots. I'm a little nervous to think about coming back in March, but I'm looking forward and can't wait to see you all.”

The Rangers are in last place in the Eastern Conference coming out of the Olympic break. Could the gold medal win for JT Miller, Vincent Trochek, and head coach Mike Sullivan push them toward the playoffs? It would be a miraculous comeback from 19 points out of the race with 25 games to play.

The Rangers have not revealed any injury updates on goaltender Igor Shesterkin or defenseman Adam Fox. Neither player went to the Olympics and was unavailable for the final games before the break. Without Panarin to score on offense, they will need to shut teams down to have any playoff chance.

The Kings, meanwhile, will head on a playoff chase with Panarin in tow. Will they make another trade after the Kevin Fiala injury?